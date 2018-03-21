AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) – Police continue to search for the person who shot two people in Aurora Tuesday morning. One victim, Potros Mabany, did not survive the shooting.

Two men were shot at 1097 South Evanston Way, which is near East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard, according to Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department.

The man, later identified as Mabany, 21, found on Evanston did not survive. The other man who was shot went to the 7-Eleven located at 14593 East Mississippi Avenue. He was released from the hospital on Wednesday.

The shooter remains at large.

Aurora police said the investigation is “very active.” Officers are reviewing surveillance video from the 7-Eleven in hopes of tracking the gunman.

Gateway High School was put on lockdown as a precaution on Tuesday but that was later lifted. Aurora police said the shooting is not school related.