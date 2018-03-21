BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
Filed Under:Colorado Politics, Local TV, World Down Syndrome Day

By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – The “R” word is done in Colorado’s statutes.

down syndrome day 10pkg transfer frame 459 R Word Banned From State Statutes On World Down Syndrome Day

Gov. John Hickenlooper (credit: CBS)

On Wednesday, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an act that will strip the word demeaning people with Down syndrome and other mental disabilities and conditions, removing its appearance in hundreds of statutes.

down syndrome day 10pkg transfer frame 300 R Word Banned From State Statutes On World Down Syndrome Day

CBS4’s Stan Bush interviews Clarissa Capuano. (credit: CBS)

“Finally we’re going to put an end to the ‘R’ word which should have been done years ago,” said Carol Capuano, whose daughter lives with Down syndrome.

down syndrome day 10pkg transfer frame 0 R Word Banned From State Statutes On World Down Syndrome Day

(credit: CBS)

The law was signed intentionally on March 21, which is recognized as World Down Syndrome Day.

down syndrome day 10pkg transfer frame 519 R Word Banned From State Statutes On World Down Syndrome Day

(credit: CBS)

More than 40 states and the federal government already have similar laws banning the “R” word in statutes.

down syndrome day 10pkg transfer frame 549 R Word Banned From State Statutes On World Down Syndrome Day

(credit: CBS)

Supporters say the law will make society a more kind and understanding place.

“They have so much potential people don’t know. They’re capable of doing anything anyone else can do,” says Capuano.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s