By Stan Bush

DENVER (CBS4) – The “R” word is done in Colorado’s statutes.

On Wednesday, Gov. John Hickenlooper signed an act that will strip the word demeaning people with Down syndrome and other mental disabilities and conditions, removing its appearance in hundreds of statutes.

“Finally we’re going to put an end to the ‘R’ word which should have been done years ago,” said Carol Capuano, whose daughter lives with Down syndrome.

The law was signed intentionally on March 21, which is recognized as World Down Syndrome Day.

More than 40 states and the federal government already have similar laws banning the “R” word in statutes.

Supporters say the law will make society a more kind and understanding place.

“They have so much potential people don’t know. They’re capable of doing anything anyone else can do,” says Capuano.

Stan Bush is a general assignment reporter at CBS4. His stories can be seen on CBS4 News at 10. Read his bio and follow him on Twitter @StanBushTV.