LOVELAND, Colo. (CBS4) – When it comes to ski patrol drills, everyone at Loveland Ski Area participates, including Bo the patrol dog.

Loveland posted a video of a ski lift evacuation drill on their Facebook page this week, and it shows Bo being lowered by a rope and pulley system from a stationary chair to the ski trail below.

Bo was wagging his tail the whole way as he descended approximately 40 feet.