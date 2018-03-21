  • CBS4On Air

By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A warming trend that technically started on Tuesday will actually be noticeable on Wednesday with high temperatures reaching the lower 60s for Denver and the Front Range. The northwesterly winds that made it feel quite chilly on Tuesday will not be present on Wednesday.

Instead we’ll have a southwesterly flow in the atmosphere above Colorado which will help warm us up but also transport Pacific moisture into the state. The result will be increasing clouds throughout the day plus a 30% chance for snow in the mountains though Thursday. There will be very little if any accumulation.

The Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas will experience highs in the 70s for three days in a row…Thursday, Friday, and Saturday. The only chance for moisture in the metro area will be Friday afternoon when a few isolated rain showers may develop. the weekend will be mostly sunny and dry statewide on Saturday before a chance for mountain snow returns on Sunday. The metro area stays mild and dry all weekend.

5day Latest Forecast: Climbing Temperatures, Increasing Clouds

snowpack Latest Forecast: Climbing Temperatures, Increasing Clouds

drought monitor Latest Forecast: Climbing Temperatures, Increasing Clouds

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.

