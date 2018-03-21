BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
By Joel Hillan

DENVER, (CBS4) – Eight-year-old Rosalyn is on a nationwide mission: hug law enforcement in every state.

On Wednesday, she shared her hugs with the Denver County Sheriff’s Office.

“I feel love, and I just love it. I feel a big heart bouncing against me,” Rosalyn said.

It started in the wake of the deadly police shootings in Dallas in July of 2016, and then came to a head with the police shootings in Baton Rouge a year later.

“We talked about it and we kind of explained to her that this is society, that this is the way things happen, but she said, ‘No, they need to know I love them,'” said Rosalyn’s mom Angie Balwin.

She gives a hug, a sticker and a card to each officer.

“Feels awesome, and I just feel so free,” said Rosalyn.

Officers shared the same feeling.

“To have somebody come in and share love like Rosalyn does and just reassure people that there are people out there praying for us and that there are people out there thinking about us in positive ways means the world to the staff,” said Denver Sheriff Patrick Firman.

“I ask God to let the police officers be safe and fight the bad guys off and send them to jail,” said Rosalyn.

Rosalyn, who hopes to be a veterinarian when she grows up got a cool surprise herself. She got to spend some time with one of the K9 officers.

When I asked Rosalyn’s mom what they needed most, she said to pray for them.

You can follow and support Rosalyn on her journey by visiting her Facebook page or visiting her website www.rosalynloves.com.

Joel Hillan anchors CBS4 This Morning on weekends as well as reports stories for CBS4 News at 5 and 6 p.m. Follow Joel on Twitter @joelhillan.

