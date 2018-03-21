BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
(credit: CBS)

By Jim Benemann

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4)– There’s been so much excitement along the Front Range about Amazon possibly bringing a second headquarters to the area, I thought it would be interesting to get to know one of the hundreds, if not thousands much smaller companies that have already made the move to Colorado.

Didn’t they know about the bad traffic and soaring high prices? I decided to drop by a start-up located off 28th Street in Boulder.

boulder business 6pkg frame 239 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

Fitbot has designed an online workout platform that lets coaches and trainers deliver a client’s individually-designed workout routine right on that person’s cell phone. It allows the coach to be in touch with many more clients at a time. That lets the coach and trainers make more money, and also lets their clients benefit from the convenience of having their workout routine right at their fingertips, even if the trainer can’t be there.

boulder business 6pkg frame 1494 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

The Fitbot platform is used by 2,500 trainers around the country who’ve used it to draw up 600,000 workouts last month alone. Fitbot co-founder Casey Jenks graduated from college in Florida and owned a CrossFit gym there. His childhood pal Robbie Jack was also looking for a new challenge. They both had a strong technical aptitude to go with their dedication to fitness.

boulder business 6pkg frame 744 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

Fitbot co-founder Casey Jenks (credit: CBS)

They came up with the idea for Fitbot, and with some financial backing, decided they could make a go of it. But where to locate? They say the Boulder-Denver area has been a perfect fit.

boulder business 6pkg frame 1194 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

“We were looking for three things. A tech-friendly environment with a lot of activity in that regard. This area fit the bill. We also wanted a place with a lot of people interested in fitness and again this area is perfect. Finally, we loved the outdoors and obviously that was a huge draw to Colorado,” said Jenks.

boulder business 6pkg frame 1884 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

The Fitbot team consists of just eight people right now, but the company expects to be hiring soon. For now, every employee came to Colorado from another state.

boulder business 6pkg frame 419 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

AJ Self (credit: CBS)

AJ Self is a software engineer who lives in Denver with his wife. She commutes to Children’s Hospital every day. AJ heads north to Boulder. He admits the traffic is a downer of living here. But he tries to adjust to limit the hassles.

highway 36 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

Traffic backed up on U.S. 36 (credit: CBS)

“I try to leave earlier in the morning to beat the worst of the rush hour. And some days I’ll ask Casey if I can work from home and he’s always fine with it. Just as long as I get the work done, even if that means having to work the occasional Saturday here at the office. I’m always tempted to hop in the express lanes on Highway 36!” said Self.

boulder business 6pkg frame 3050 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

Emilie Hester (credit: CBS)

Emilie Hester is another software engineer who wanted to move to Colorado. She owned a couple of gyms in Bellingham, Washington and was ready for a new adventure. Hester found an ad for a job opening at Fitbot on Craigslist.

boulder business 6pkg frame 1314 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

“I followed it back to the website and saw what Colorado is all about and was excited they were hiring. I sent my resume hoping they would be excited about joining the team. Luckily, the company felt the same way. I shot my resume over and the rest is history!” said Hester.

boulder business 6pkg frame 954 Fitbot Chooses Boulder For Tech Friendly, Fitness Vibe

(credit: CBS)

Jenks is always thinking of ways to grow the business. And he’s lucky. He lives close enough to the office that he rides his bike in every day. That’s one way to beat the traffic!

