By Jeff Todd

LYONS, Colo. (CBS4) – After spending nearly 20 years without a home, the Lyons community is coming together to help Mikey Byrns get a new start.

“We’re really thrilled we get to help someone have a chance in their life. He’s never really had a chance since childhood,” said Byron Fears who owns SimBLISSity Tiny Homes.

Fears has let Byrns do most of the work on his own home since around Thanksgiving.

While the home is only 168 square feet, it’s plenty for Byrns, and has amenities he’s excited to start living with again.

“Shower, oh I can’t wait! That’s one thing that being homeless has been really hard, not to shower,” Byrns said.

He has been working for SimBLISSity for more than a year, but it was the idea of a community member to get Byrns his own home.

“He contacted me this fall and said, ‘Could you finance a car for me?’ and I said, ‘I think your housing situation, which I totally disapprove of, is a more of important issue to address,’” said Claire Beesley, who has been like a mother to Byrns for the past few years.

“For some reason, and I can’t tell you why, I just kept saying to my husband, ‘we need to help this person.’ Because if we step in and help we can hopefully turn his life around so he can become a productive citizen,’” Beesley said.

Fears and Beesley met and came up with a contract for the home.

Byrns has done most of the work and pieces of the home have been donated from all over the community.

“My favorite part is it wasn’t just given to me. I get to earn it. It gets to be mine,” said Byrns.

“For 20 years when he laid down at night, he wasn’t safe. Now he has a safe place to lay down every night,” said Fears.

“I’m extremely proud of him,” Beesley said. “I want to see him grow even further.”

Beesley and Fears are still hoping the community can come through with more donations.

They’re holding a public housewarming party on Sunday from 5 p.m. until 7 p.m. at SimBLISSity, 4559 – D, Ute Hwy, Longmont, CO 80503.

LINK: SimBLISSity Tiny Homes Donations

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.