By Tori Mason

DENVER (CBS4) – A little girl is traveling across the country giving hugs to law enforcement officers.

At first, Rosalyn wanted to hug officers in every country around the world. Her parents suggested she start a little smaller.

Her goal is now to hug officers in all 50 states and she’s already halfway done. Rosalyn will cross Colorado off her list Wednesday when she hugs a group of Denver Sheriff’s deputies.

Rosalyn’s mother says the idea started after five officers were shot and killed in Dallas two years ago. When three more were killed in Louisiana, Rosalyn decided she’d help change the world — one hug at a time.

She only travels during school breaks and holidays, so Rosalyn hopes to reach her goal within the year. A GoFundMe is set up to help with expenses.

