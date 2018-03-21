Photo Credit: Thinkstock

DENVER (CBS4) – It’s the time of year for anglers of all ages to get their hands on a new fishing license.

Coloradans and non-resident visitors can buy their license online, at a Colorado Parks and Wildlife office or through authorized agents across the state for the 2018 season which begins April 1.

“Colorado provides outstanding fishing across the state with an amazing diversity of species ranging from cutthroat trout and kokanee to walleye and bluegill,” said Doug Krieger, CPW’s aquatic section manager.

CPW stocks 90 million fish annually into waters throughout Colorado in order to ensure quality angling opportunities. CPW does not receive general tax dollars and fishing license fees support all statewide hatchery and fish-stocking operations.

