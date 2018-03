(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – A popular restaurant chain is now open in Denver.

Shake Shack held its grand opening on Wednesday morning at their restaurant near 30th and Larimer Streets.

A line of people eager to get inside stretched across the building. Meanwhile, Coloradans, including CBS4’s Dominic Garcia, shared their enthusiasm on social media.

Current look at the line outside the new @shakeshack the RINO district. Never had it, worth the wait? pic.twitter.com/1dkAYhBlI0 — Dominic Garcia (@CBS4Dom) March 21, 2018

This is the first Shake Shack in Colorado. There are more than 130 locations in the United States and around the world.