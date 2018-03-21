  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    1:00 PMThe Talk
    2:00 PMLet's Make a Deal
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Cascade Cottages, Local TV, Rocky Mountain Conservancy, Rocky Mountain National Park, Youth Conservation Corps
(credit: CBS)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park want the public to help them decide what to do with some cottages inside the park boundary that were privately owned for 75 years.

Cascade Cottages (credit: CBS)

Cascade Cottages (credit: CBS)

The Cascade Cottages are located near the Fall River Entrance to the park. The 42 acres the 12 cabins sit on were acquired by the park last March from a Kansas family.

cascade cottages sale National Park Looks For Input On The Future Of 12 Mountain Cabins

(credit: CBS)

One suggestion for the cabins is for seasonal housing for the Youth Conservation Corps. Another is to use them for outdoor education for kids or park volunteers. Or the cabins could be removed.

LINK: Comment On The Plans For The Cabins

The Rocky Mountain Conservancy received more than 600 individual gifts to help purchase the land.

More information about the property can be found on a special page of nps.gov.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s