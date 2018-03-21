(credit: CBS)

ESTES PARK, Colo. (CBS4) – Officials at Rocky Mountain National Park want the public to help them decide what to do with some cottages inside the park boundary that were privately owned for 75 years.

The Cascade Cottages are located near the Fall River Entrance to the park. The 42 acres the 12 cabins sit on were acquired by the park last March from a Kansas family.

One suggestion for the cabins is for seasonal housing for the Youth Conservation Corps. Another is to use them for outdoor education for kids or park volunteers. Or the cabins could be removed.

LINK: Comment On The Plans For The Cabins

The Rocky Mountain Conservancy received more than 600 individual gifts to help purchase the land.

More information about the property can be found on a special page of nps.gov.