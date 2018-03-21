BREAKING NEWSBroncos acquire portion of John Bowlen's team share
Filed Under:Broncos Stadium, Decatur-Federal Station Area Plan, Denver Broncos, Denver Community Planning And Development, Denver Housing Authoritiy, Local TV, Stadium District Master Plan
Rendering of the Stadium District Master Plan (credit: City of Denver)

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants to hear from the public about creating a mixed-use neighborhood at the south end of the Broncos’ stadium property.

Right now, the area is a parking lot used during games and special events.

Denver Community Planning and Development is now leading the planning process for the potential development.

stadium area City Planners Eye South End Of Broncos Stadium For New Development

Stadium District Master Plan map (credit: City of Denver)

Officials say the new development would create a “neighborhood hub where people can live, work and play.”

The Denver Housing Authority and the City and County of Denver say planners will work closely residents to hear their perspectives into this master plan.

“This is an opportunity to realize the recommendations in the neighborhood plan, including improving critical transportation connections between the site and nearby transit, downtown, Sun Valley and west side neighborhoods, the highway and the South Platte River,” said Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development.

“In 2013, Sun Valley residents, businesses and property owners, including the Denver Broncos, established a clear vision for this area in the Decatur-Federal Station Area Plan. It recommended creating a year-round, mixed-use retail, entertainment, and cultural hub to complement the stadium and other area recreational opportunities, with Lower Colfax as a ‘main street,'” officials said in a news release.

The MFSD and Broncos expect to replace any parking that is lost to development.

Public meetings will begin in spring 2018.

LINK: City Of Denver Stadium District Master Plan

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s