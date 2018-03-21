Rendering of the Stadium District Master Plan (credit: City of Denver)

DENVER (CBS4) – The City of Denver wants to hear from the public about creating a mixed-use neighborhood at the south end of the Broncos’ stadium property.

Right now, the area is a parking lot used during games and special events.

Denver Community Planning and Development is now leading the planning process for the potential development.

Officials say the new development would create a “neighborhood hub where people can live, work and play.”

The Denver Housing Authority and the City and County of Denver say planners will work closely residents to hear their perspectives into this master plan.

“This is an opportunity to realize the recommendations in the neighborhood plan, including improving critical transportation connections between the site and nearby transit, downtown, Sun Valley and west side neighborhoods, the highway and the South Platte River,” said Brad Buchanan, executive director of Denver Community Planning and Development.

“In 2013, Sun Valley residents, businesses and property owners, including the Denver Broncos, established a clear vision for this area in the Decatur-Federal Station Area Plan. It recommended creating a year-round, mixed-use retail, entertainment, and cultural hub to complement the stadium and other area recreational opportunities, with Lower Colfax as a ‘main street,'” officials said in a news release.

The MFSD and Broncos expect to replace any parking that is lost to development.

Public meetings will begin in spring 2018.

