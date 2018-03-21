DENVER (CBS4) – It’s been six days since the Broncos signed their new starting quarterback so you probably know all there is to know about Case Keenum by now…

Wait. Case who?

A large number of folks in Broncos Country seem to have missed out on the news that the Broncos have a new starting quarterback.

It’s not for lack of trying to get the news out there. CBS4’s Sports team has covered the story extensively, and CBSDenver has featured numerous articles about the former Vikings/Rams/Texans QB agreeing to play in Denver. But bring his name up in a conversation and it’s almost a guarantee you’ll get a few blank stares.

For those out there who maybe haven’t been paying attention, here are a few things you may not know about the Broncos new starter under center.

He Idolized John Elway As A Kid

It was a pretty special thing for Keenum earlier this month when he got the call from John Elway saying he wanted him to be the quarterback for the Denver Broncos. Keenum, who grew up in Texas, is a lifelong fan of Elway’s. He had an Elway poster on the wall of his room when he was young. He wore No. 7 on his jersey because that was Elway’s jersey number. (He also rooted for Troy Aikman and the Dallas Cowboys, but we won’t talk about that.)

He Only Signed A 2 Year Deal

The Broncos deal with Case Keenum is only for two years.

That’s a bit different from the three-year deal Kirk Cousins got in Minnesota. But Keenum says he wants to be here long term. “My wife and I love it already. I want to play the rest of my career here. There’s no doubt about that. I think that two years is an opportunity for me to continue to prove myself.”

He Was Undrafted Out Of College

After a record setting college career playing for the Houston Cougars, Keenum went undrafted in the 2012 NFL Draft. The Houston Texans then signed him as an undrafted free agent.

“Nothing’s ever been handed to me. I’ve fought my way into this league. I’ve fought my way to stay in this league. I’ve fought my way to be a starter this league. I’ve fought my way to continue to be a starter. I’ve fought my way into the playoffs,” Keenum told CBS4.

He’s Got Experience Working With Gary Kubiak And Vance Joseph

Keenum worked with both Broncos head coach Vance Joseph and Broncos personnel advisor Gary Kubiak while he was on the Texans. Joseph was the team’s defensive backs coach at the time and Kubiak was the head coach. Kubiak was the one who called Keenum and invited him to join the Texans.

“I owe him my shot in this league,” he said.

He’s Faced The Broncos As An Opposing Quarterback 3 Times

Over the course of his journeyman NFL career, Keenum has faced the Broncos only three times:

– Dec. 22, 2013 in Houston (Backup Texans QB — He didn’t play any snaps)

– Aug. 23, 2014 in Denver (Preseason game, Texans QB — He went 11 for 18 for 74 yards)

– Aug. 27, 6 in Denver (Preseason game, Rams QB — He went 8 for 12 for 77 yards)

Yes, He’s The Guy That Threw The ‘Minnesota Miracle’ Pass

One of the most incredible moments in the history of the NFL happened earlier this year when Keenum launched a touchdown pass to Stefon Diggs to knock the New Orleans Saints out of the playoffs. Many people now refer to the play as the “Minnesota Miracle” because of the high unlikelihood that Keenum and the Vikings could actually win the game in the final seconds.