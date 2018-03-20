By Michael Spencer

Jake Plummer joined CBS4 Sports Anchor Michael Spencer at the ViewHouse Centennial for Xfinity Monday Live this week.

CENTENNIAL, Colo. (CBS4)– Former Broncos quarterback Jake Plummer joined CBS4 sports anchor Michael Spencer for Xfinity Monday Live this week to talk about new Broncos quarterback Case Keenum.

“I think it’s a great fit for this organization,” Plummer said of the Broncos decision to sign Keenum. “What he brings on the field is a lot of toughness and a lot of grit.”

Keenum is coming off a career year in which he led Minnesota to the NFC championship game.

“I think they’re going to build the team around him and he should have success,” said Plummer while cautioning that Keenum will need help from the other guys on offense. “Guys have got to step up around him too.”

Plummer also talked about the pressures that come with being a starting quarterback for the Broncos.

“I’m sure he (Keenum) has learned that already. Just the pressure that comes with being at this level. I think he’s in heaven right now.”

