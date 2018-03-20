BREAKING NEWSPolice Officers Hospitalized After Exposure To Cocaine, Meth
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Department of Transportation, Distracted Driving, Local TV, MIke Foote, Patrick Neville, State Capitol, Texting & Driving

DENVER (CBS4)– Some state lawmakers are trying to keep teenage drivers from being distracted while behind the wheel.

The Colorado Department of Transportation says that distracted drivers cause an average of 40 crashes a day in Colorado.

teen driving app pkg frame 680 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

Ben Wieland (credit: CBS)

Ben Wieland is 15 years old. When he thinks about trading in his driver’s permit for a license, he thinks, “Independence and just the freedom to drive wherever I want.”

teen driving app pkg frame 63 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

(credit: CBS)

“The environment that he is learning in is so different than the environment in which you and I learned to drive. The element of distracted driving changes everything,” said Ben’s dad and CBS4 News Director Tim Wieland.

Rep. Mike Foote, a Democrat representing Lafayette, is sponsoring a bill aimed at halting texting while driving.

teen driving app pkg frame 464 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

(credit: CBS)

“The technology exists to disrupt that within the car,” said Foote, “but carriers aren’t allowing it.”

The bill would require carriers to disable a phone’s texting function while inside a vehicle.

teen driving app pkg frame 1058 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

CBS4 Political Specialist Shaun Boyd interviews Rep. Mike Foote (D) Lafayette (credit: CBS)

“The bottom line is just asking them to enable this technology to be used, not that anyone has to use it,” said Foote.

teen driving app pkg frame 1480 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

(credit: CBS)

“I don’t understand what we’re doing here except putting more mandates on private businesses,” said Rep. Patrick Neville, a Republican representing Centennial.

teen driving app pkg frame 1864 Lawmakers Debate Bill To Curb Teens Texting While Driving

Rep. Patrick Neville (R) Centennial (credit: CBS)

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s