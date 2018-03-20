SEPTEMBER 16, 2015 LONDON, OHIO: A small bag of straight Fentanyl on display at the State Crime Lab at the Ohio Attorney General's headquarters of the Bureau of Criminal Investigation on Wednesday, September 16, 2015 in London, Ohio. (Photo by Ty Wright for/ For The Washington Post via Getty Images)

PARKER, Colo. (CBS4) — Four members of the Parker Police Department were sent to the hospital Tuesday after being exposed to a substance initially believed to by fentanyl. It was later determined to be cocaine and methamphetamine.

Two police officers and two evidence technicians were on a service call when they were exposed to the powdery substance, according to Sherry Corcoran with the Parker Police Department. Corcoran did not provide any details about the nature of the call the officers were responding to.

Field testing indicated the substance was fentanyl, a prescription drug for pain that is a thousand times stronger then morphine. It’s a synthetic opioid but street dealers are also making it.

Fentanyl can be absorbed into your body through the skin. Experts say a dose of fentanyl equivalent to a few grains of salt can be deadly.

All four were taken to the hospital to be checked out and released with no effects.

Further testing revealed the substance was cocaine and methamphetamine.

The drugs were picked up at an undisclosed hospital and the woman who was in possession is now under investigation but had not been arrested, as of 2 p.m.

Substantial amounts of cocaine and meth are regularly processed by the Parker Police Department, which also handles all of Lone Tree’s narcotics calls.

(This article has been updated to indicate that the substance originally believed to be fentanyl was determined to be other drugs.)