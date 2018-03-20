BREAKING NEWSPolice Officers Hospitalized After Exposure To Cocaine, Meth
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:American Airlines, Denver International Airport, Local TV, Nor'easter, Southwest Airlines, United Airlines

DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of thousands of people are starting to feel the effects of a fourth nor’easter to hit the Northeast.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected Tuesday afternoon.

The storm has started to cancel or delay flights in and out of Denver International Airport.

At least four Southwest flights to Newark, New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia and Washington Dulles airports and one flight arriving from Baltimore were canceled.

American Airlines alerted its travelers to severe weather impacts on its website.

The National Weather Service expects 12 to 16 inches of snow to fall in New York City and northern suburbs.

Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, says four nor’easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in.

LINK: Denver International Airport

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s