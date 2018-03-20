DENVER (CBS4) – Hundreds of thousands of people are starting to feel the effects of a fourth nor’easter to hit the Northeast.

Sleet and freezing rain are expected Tuesday afternoon.

The storm has started to cancel or delay flights in and out of Denver International Airport.

At least four Southwest flights to Newark, New York LaGuardia, Philadelphia and Washington Dulles airports and one flight arriving from Baltimore were canceled.

Due to forecasted weather conditions, service in some northeastern cities may be disrupted through March 22. Check your flight status and rebook here: https://t.co/RXEsd6L6bA pic.twitter.com/A47VRoI1xG — Southwest Airlines (@SouthwestAir) March 19, 2018

American Airlines alerted its travelers to severe weather impacts on its website.

The National Weather Service expects 12 to 16 inches of snow to fall in New York City and northern suburbs.

Brian Hurley, senior forecaster at the National Weather Service’s Weather Prediction Center, says four nor’easters in three weeks is highly unusual, but it happens when a pattern locks in.

