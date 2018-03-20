By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – Tuesday will be a day of transition across Colorado. A westerly flow has developed in the upper levels of the atmosphere and that flow will transport moisture from the Pacific Ocean into the mountains. So in the high country we’ll see occasional light snow and up to 2″ of accumulation mainly above 9,500 feet.

Meanwhile lower elevations will remain dry but as the westerly wind descends the leeward side of the Rockies, it will cause gusts up to 30 mph in the the Denver, Boulder, and Fort Collins areas on Tuesday. Temperatures will also be slightly warmer compared to Monday but we’ll likely stay just below normal with highs in the lower 50s.

On Wednesday a more significant warming trend will begin with highs in the 60s followed by 70s for Thursday and Friday. The record high for Thursday (March 22) is 79° is safe but the record for Friday (March 23) is 77° and we could be close!

