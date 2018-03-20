By Brian Maass

DENVER (CBS4) – The families of two men killed in a massive construction site fire in Denver met Tuesday with Mayor Michael Hancock.

They say they were encouraged to know an investigation into the cause of the fire is active and ongoing.

“Knowing that it’s being investigated, we really need to find out what happened,” said Maureen Peterson after meeting with the mayor.

Her son Dustin Peterson, 37, was an electrician who perished in the three alarm blaze on March 7. His mother says knowing exactly what happened is “the only thing that gets me out of bed every morning.”

Also meeting with the mayor was the family of Roberto Andres Flores-Prieto.

He was working on insulation for the building. His widow, Evette, agreed that knowing what happened is critical.

“You kind of need that closure,” she said. The couple had two children, a 7-year-old son and 2-year-old daughter.

“He’s not there to put them to bed, to read them a bedtime story. He was our rock. He lived for his kids,” said the 28-year-old widow.

She said hearing from the mayor helped her to understand.

“The city, community is behind us, supporting us and everything,” Evette said.

RELATED: Mayor Thanks Denver Firefighters For Combating Emerson Blaze

A celebration of life service is planned for Roberto from 5 p.m. until 8 p.m. on Thursday at the Romero Family Funeral home on 1805 South Sheridan Boulevard in Lakewood. The service is open to the public.

A Catholic mass will be held Friday at 11 a.m. at Saint Cajetan Catholic Church at 299 South Raleigh Street in Denver. It is also open to the public.

LINKS: Roberto Flores-Prieto GoFundMe | Dustin Peterson GoFundMe

CBS4 Investigator Brian Maass has been with the station more than 30 years uncovering waste, fraud and corruption. Follow him on Twitter @Briancbs4.