By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– An organization is giving fathers a second chance to stay close to their children after making some bad decisions that could have impacted the rest of their lives.

Richard and Ramona are watching their father, Stevie Marquez, in the boxing ring with a new sense of hope.

He has been knocked down, but says he is not going down without a fight.

Not too long ago, Marquez was caught selling drugs and put in jail. He claims housing was too expensive and the allure of the streets too enticing. He could make easy money selling meth, but that decision cost him time with his family.

While behind bars, he lost everything he holds dear to him; his wife and kids.

“I missed them more than anything I would call them and cry everyday,” Marquez tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

His kids describe life without their dad.

SHARE YOUR STORY: Share A Together 4 Colorado Story Idea With CBS4

15-year-old Richard tells Moreno, “money was hard. It was just us and our mom and we didn’t know who to turn to.”

With tears streaming down her face, 12-year-old Ramona says “everything was stressful. Just waking up thinking my dad isn’t here.”

When Marque was released from jail he realized he needed help to be the man his family deserved. He linked up with a local non-profit called “Evolving Fathers.”

It is one of the only programs in Colorado which focuses on fathers who were once jailed.

The long time boxer practices with a coach on his form in the ring. He has a dogged determination to get fit in the ring and release pent up emotion here.

The coaching does not stop there. His coach also guides Stevie on forgiveness, fatherhood and how to define masculinity.

Evolving Fathers also helps men like Stevie suit up for job interviews and prepare for interviews. The program’s goal is to make sure that children have their fathers in their lives.

For Stevie that is something worth fighting for.

LINK: Evolving Fathers by Inner City Parish

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.