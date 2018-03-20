BREAKING NEWSInjuries reported in shooting at Maryland school
By Britt Moreno

DENVER (CBS4)– An organization is giving fathers a second chance to stay close to their children after making some bad decisions that could have impacted the rest of their lives.

Richard and Ramona are watching their father, Stevie Marquez, in the boxing ring with a new sense of hope.

evolving fathers pkg frame 131 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

Ramona and Richard watch their father Stevie (credit: CBS)

He has been knocked down, but says he is not going down without a fight.

evolving fathers pkg frame 1124 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

Not too long ago, Marquez was caught selling drugs and put in jail. He claims housing was too expensive and the allure of the streets too enticing. He could make easy money selling meth, but that decision cost him time with his family.

evolving fathers pkg frame 943 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

While behind bars, he lost everything he holds dear to him; his wife and kids.

“I missed them more than anything I would call them and cry everyday,” Marquez tells CBS4’s Britt Moreno.

evolving fathers pkg frame 1200 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

CS4’s Britt Moreno interviews Stevie Marquez (credit: CBS)

His kids describe life without their dad.

15-year-old Richard tells Moreno, “money was hard. It was just us and our mom and we didn’t know who to turn to.”

evolving fathers pkg frame 220 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

With tears streaming down her face, 12-year-old Ramona says “everything was stressful. Just waking up thinking my dad isn’t here.”

When Marque was released from jail he realized he needed help to be the man his family deserved. He linked up with a local non-profit called “Evolving Fathers.”

evolving fathers pkg frame 430 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

It is one of the only programs in Colorado which focuses on fathers who were once jailed.

evolving fathers pkg frame 190 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

The long time boxer practices with a coach on his form in the ring. He has a dogged determination to get fit in the ring and release pent up emotion here.

evolving fathers pkg frame 2260 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

The coaching does not stop there. His coach also guides Stevie on forgiveness, fatherhood and how to define masculinity.

evolving fathers pkg frame 2590 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

(credit: CBS)

Evolving Fathers also helps men like Stevie suit up for job interviews and prepare for interviews. The program’s goal is to make sure that children have their fathers in their lives.

evolving fathers pkg frame 2763 Evolving Fathers Helps Men Suit Up For A Better Future

Leo Alirez and Stevie Marquez (credit: CBS)

For Stevie that is something worth fighting for.

LINK: Evolving Fathers by Inner City Parish

Britt Moreno anchors the CBS4 morning and noon newscasts and is the Wednesday’s Child reporter. She loves hearing from viewers. Connect with her on Facebook or Twitter @brittmorenotv.

