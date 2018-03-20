BREAKING NEWSPolice Officers Hospitalized After Exposure To Cocaine, Meth
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Denver Plan 2020, Denver Public Schools, Local TV
(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public School offiicals helped high school freshmen get their first taste of college on Tuesday.

dpd college prep 5votz transfer frame 0 Denver Plan 2020 Helps 9th Graders Prepare For College

(credit: CBS)

The students spent the day at the Auraria Campus so they could visualize campus life.

As part of Denver Plan 2020, the students toured the campus, participated in student panels and activities and got a chance to meet professors and students.

dpd college prep 5votz transfer frame 120 Denver Plan 2020 Helps 9th Graders Prepare For College

(credit: CBS)

They say the program gives them a lot to think about as they start their high school years.

“It’s never too early to think about college, but I’m not sure actually that I would be thinking about college as a freshman if I didn’t have this opportunity,” said Andrew Delgado.

dpd college prep 5votz transfer frame 509 Denver Plan 2020 Helps 9th Graders Prepare For College

(credit: CBS)

Denver Plan 2020 ensures students graduate from high school and are ready for their scholastic future.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s