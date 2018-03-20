(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Denver Public School offiicals helped high school freshmen get their first taste of college on Tuesday.

The students spent the day at the Auraria Campus so they could visualize campus life.

As part of Denver Plan 2020, the students toured the campus, participated in student panels and activities and got a chance to meet professors and students.

They say the program gives them a lot to think about as they start their high school years.

“It’s never too early to think about college, but I’m not sure actually that I would be thinking about college as a freshman if I didn’t have this opportunity,” said Andrew Delgado.

Denver Plan 2020 ensures students graduate from high school and are ready for their scholastic future.