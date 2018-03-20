7-Eleven at 14593 E. Mississippi Ave. (CBS)

AURORA, Colo. (CBS4) — Police are searching for the person who shot two people in Aurora Tuesday morning.

The shooting happened at 1097 South Evanston Way, which is near East Mississippi Avenue and South Sable Boulevard.

One person died and the other person is expected to survive, according to Bill Hummel with the Aurora Police Department.

Gateway High School is being put on lockdown as a precaution. Aurora police said the shooting is not school related.

At 9:15 a.m., Aurora police said they were investigating a second scene connected to the shooting. The second crime scene is at the 7 Eleven located at 14593 East Mississippi Avenue.

Aurora police said the investigation is “very active.”