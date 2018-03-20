BREAKING NEWSPolice Officers Hospitalized After Exposure To Cocaine, Meth
By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County snowboarders shined at the 2018 Olympic Games, and now the hometown brewing community is creating a special brew in their honor.

olympic beer 6pkg transfer frame 51 Brewmasters Celebrate Colorado Olympians In True Colorado Fashion

Inside Angry James Brewery in Silverthorne, a red ale is fermenting.

olympic beer 6pkg transfer frame 567 Brewmasters Celebrate Colorado Olympians In True Colorado Fashion

Mike Bennett, AJ Brickerhoff and Cory Forster (credit: CBS)

“I think we started kicking the idea around right after it happened, but we weren’t super serious until we had a few beers and we said ‘Yeah, we should really do that. It’s something cool happening in our community,’” said Mike Bennett, a Dillon Dam Brewery brewmaster.

Bennett joined forces with Angry James owner AJ Brickerhoff, and head brewmaster Cory Forster from The Bakers’ Brewery.

gettyimages 916851168 Brewmasters Celebrate Colorado Olympians In True Colorado Fashion

Gold medalist Redmond Gerard of the United States celebrates on the podium during the Medal Ceremony for the Men’s Snowboard Slopestyle on day two of the PyeongChang 2018 Winter Olympic Games. (credit: Dan Istitene/Getty Images)

The tip of the hat comes after an impressive showing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea from gold medal winner Red Gerard and his teammates from Summit County.

“We wanted to do something a little different, off the beaten path, so it’s a twin or beer and it’s not entirely American double red or Imperial red,” Forester said.

olympic beer 6pkg transfer frame 2020 Brewmasters Celebrate Colorado Olympians In True Colorado Fashion

Although the young athletes are not even old enough to enjoy the brew, their families and some fans are.

“It’s more about the community and their families,” the brew masters said.

They will call the special brew Medalthorne, with the release expected to be next month.

A proud community showing their support in true Colorado fashion.

Matt Kroschel covers news throughout Colorado working from the CBS4 Mountain Newsroom. Send story ideas to mrkroschel@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter @Matt_Kroschel.

