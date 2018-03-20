(credit: CBS)

By Matt Kroschel

SILVERTHORNE, Colo. (CBS4) – Summit County snowboarders shined at the 2018 Olympic Games, and now the hometown brewing community is creating a special brew in their honor.

Inside Angry James Brewery in Silverthorne, a red ale is fermenting.

“I think we started kicking the idea around right after it happened, but we weren’t super serious until we had a few beers and we said ‘Yeah, we should really do that. It’s something cool happening in our community,’” said Mike Bennett, a Dillon Dam Brewery brewmaster.

Bennett joined forces with Angry James owner AJ Brickerhoff, and head brewmaster Cory Forster from The Bakers’ Brewery.

The tip of the hat comes after an impressive showing at the 2018 Winter Olympics in South Korea from gold medal winner Red Gerard and his teammates from Summit County.

“We wanted to do something a little different, off the beaten path, so it’s a twin or beer and it’s not entirely American double red or Imperial red,” Forester said.

Although the young athletes are not even old enough to enjoy the brew, their families and some fans are.

“It’s more about the community and their families,” the brew masters said.

They will call the special brew Medalthorne, with the release expected to be next month.

A proud community showing their support in true Colorado fashion.

