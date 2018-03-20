Luis Perez (credit: Denver Police)

DENVER (CBS4)– Police in Denver believe they have arrested the person responsible for stabbing a convenience store clerk to death.

Officers rushed to the 7-Eleven at 621 17th Street just before midnight on March 15. A co-worker of the stabbing victim said he was attacked outside the store, walked inside and collapsed.

When officers and paramedics arrived, they found the victim lying on the floor, unconscious and covered in blood. The victim had been stabbed several times.

He was rushed to Denver Health Medical Center for emergency medical treatment where he died a short time later.

Police say while reviewing surveillance footage it was discovered that an argument occurred between a man and the victim in the foyer of the building adjacent to the entrance for the 7-Eleven a few hours prior to the stabbing.

The argument was broken up by security officers from Securitas.

Surveillance video also shows the attack in front of the 7-Eleven and the suspect running away from the scene.

A few days later, a woman called police in Denver and said she believed she recognized the suspect that appeared in a Crime Stoppers bulletin in regards to the deadly stabbing. The tipster told police that she called Commerce City police when the man would not leave as requested.

In both instances, the suspect was wearing a baseball hat with the “Eagles” logo and had similar physical features.

A man with the same description was also spotted at a Jack in the Box in Commerce City, approached a 17-year-old worker and sent her a friend request on social media.

The social media request was from a man named Luis A. Perez with the vanity name “louietray.”

Police believe the same man was seen on surveillance video at US Bankruptcy Court to file a bankruptcy on the same day of the stabbing and gave the name Luis Antonio Perez.

A friend of Perez told police he had known him for eight years and positively identified him from the surveillance video of the stabbing.

Police arrested Perez, 33, on charges of first-degree murder. He remains in custody with no bond.