FORT CARSON, Colo. (AP) — Burning tires and trash are keeping a few residents from going home after a wildfire started on a southern Colorado Army post and spread across the post boundary, destroying three homes and several vehicles.

Fort Carson spokeswoman Brandy Gill said Monday investigators haven’t announced the cause of the fire or said whether it was related to a training exercise underway when the blaze broke out Friday.

Gill says she doesn’t yet know whether soldiers were firing live ammunition during the exercise.

The fire started amid dry, windy weather and scorched 5 square miles.

The fire is contained, but El Paso County sheriff’s spokeswoman Natalie Sosa says five homes are still under evacuation orders because they’re near the burning trash and tires.

(© Copyright 2018 The Associated Press. All Rights Reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.)

Wildfire Resources

– Visit CBSDenver.com’s Living With Wildfire section.

Wildfire Photo Galleries

– See images from the most destructive wildfires (Black Forest, Waldo Canyon, High Park and Fourmile), the deadliest (Storm King) and largest wildfire (Hayman) in Colorado history.