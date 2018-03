DENVER (CBS4) – Denver police need the public’s help identifying a man accused of stealing items that don’t belong to him on the University of Denver’s campus.

Investigators say the man was seen entering a building near University Boulevard and Evans Avenue on Feb. 10 and March 9 at around 5:50 a.m.

If you know who this suspect is you’re asked to call Metro Denver Crime Stoppers at 720-913-7867. You can also text 274637, title your message “DMCS” and type your message.