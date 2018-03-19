BRONCOS UPDATEFormer Broncos 2nd round pick Cody Latimer reaches new deal with New York Giants
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    4:00 PMDr. Phil
    5:00 PMCBS4 News at 5
    5:30 PMCBS Evening News with Jeff Glor
    6:00 PMCBS4 News at 6
    6:30 PMCBS4 News at 6:30
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Adams County Bomb Squad, Broomfield, Broomfield Police Department, Heather Moore, John Ulibarri, Local TV, Walmart, Zach Rickard

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people have been arrested in connection with the pipe bombs found inside a stolen car in Broomfield over the weekend.

broomfield pipe bomb 3 Arrested In Connection With Pipe Bombs Found In Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

The stolen car was discovered by Broomfield police officers who were patrolling the Walmart parking lot at Sheridan Blvd. and 121st Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

As officers watched the vehicle, three people came out of the Walmart and entered it. All three were taken into custody.

john ulibarri zach rickard heather moore 3 Arrested In Connection With Pipe Bombs Found In Stolen Car

John Ulibarri, Zach Rickard and Heather Moore (credit: Broomfield Police)

The female driver, later identified as Heather Moore, and two males, later identified as John Ulibarri and Zach Rickard were taken to the Broomfield jail.

Once at the jail, one of the three notified investigators of a potentially dangerous device still inside the car.

Investigators then radioed officers with the Adams County Bomb Squad at the Walmart and instructed them to stop examining the vehicle.

The bomb squad was then called in and disassembled the device.

pipe bomb 3 Arrested In Connection With Pipe Bombs Found In Stolen Car

(credit: CBS)

One of the three suspects, Rickard, had shoplifted from the Walmart. Ulibarria was arrested on outstanding warrants. All are facing various charges including motor vehicle theft, possession of weapons by a previous offender and possession of controlled substances.

Broomfield PD says the vehicle, a white Suzuki Vitara, was reported stolen out of Thornton last Wednesday.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s