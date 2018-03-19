BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4)– Three people have been arrested in connection with the pipe bombs found inside a stolen car in Broomfield over the weekend.

The stolen car was discovered by Broomfield police officers who were patrolling the Walmart parking lot at Sheridan Blvd. and 121st Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

Adams County Bomb Squad confirmed that the device found in stolen vehicle was a pipe bomb; device has been disassembled by the bomb squad; investigation will continue; no associated danger to the public; — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 18, 2018

As officers watched the vehicle, three people came out of the Walmart and entered it. All three were taken into custody.

The female driver, later identified as Heather Moore, and two males, later identified as John Ulibarri and Zach Rickard were taken to the Broomfield jail.

Once at the jail, one of the three notified investigators of a potentially dangerous device still inside the car.

Investigators then radioed officers with the Adams County Bomb Squad at the Walmart and instructed them to stop examining the vehicle.

The bomb squad was then called in and disassembled the device.

One of the three suspects, Rickard, had shoplifted from the Walmart. Ulibarria was arrested on outstanding warrants. All are facing various charges including motor vehicle theft, possession of weapons by a previous offender and possession of controlled substances.

Broomfield PD says the vehicle, a white Suzuki Vitara, was reported stolen out of Thornton last Wednesday.