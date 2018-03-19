BREAKING NEWSMan suspected in an attempted murder case escapes from a facility inside Denver Health
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    09:00 AMRachael Ray
    10:00 AMThe Price Is Right
    11:00 AMThe Young and the Restless
    12:00 PMCBS4 News at Noon
    12:30 PMThe Bold and the Beautiful
    View All Programs
Filed Under:C470, Interstate 225, Interstate 25, Morning Commute, Snowy Commute, Traffic

DENVER (CBS4) – Multiple crashes caused major delays on highways around Denver Monday morning, after a snowy Sunday night.

Most of the crashes happened south and west of the Denver Tech Center, in areas that got significant amounts of snow.

A little after 7 a.m., there were two separate crashes on westbound C470 near Wadsworth Boulevard, CBS4’s Andrea Flores reported. One of the crashes involved a rollover. The crashes caused major impacts in both directions.

crash c470 Multiple Crashes During Morning Commute After Snowy Night

An accident on northbound Interstate 25 just after Interstate 225 blocked three lanes and caused major delays throughout the morning drive. Speeds were in the single digits.

A jackknifed semi blocked north and southbound lanes on I-25 at Castle Pines Parkway. That happened at about 6:30 a.m. and was still causing delays at 7:45 a.m.

semi crash Multiple Crashes During Morning Commute After Snowy Night

There was also a crash on the I-25 exit ramp to East Belleview Avenue. One car hit a bridge support.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s