By Ashton Altieri

DENVER (CBS4) – A storm racing across Colorado Sunday night brought very beneficial rain and snow to most of the Front Range although most of Northern Colorado saw very little moisture. Meanwhile a few locations along the Palmer Divide in Douglas and Elbert Counties saw around a foot of heavy, wet snow including the Franktown area.



The storm will race east through Kansas and beyond on Monday causing a northerly wind across Colorado on the backside of the storm. The result will be a breezy and cool day for Denver and the Front Range as well as the Eastern Plains. In the mountains, the northerly flow will help create orographic snow showers mainly in the afternoon thanks to some lingering moisture leftover from the storm. Accumulation will be minor – under 3 inches in the high mountains (above 10,000 feet).

During the afternoon on Monday it’s possible a few of the mountain showers could drift east onto the I-25 urban corridor. The chance is less than 20% but if you are lucky enough to get more precipitation, it could be rain or snow and won’t amount to much. There is a slightly better chance west of I-25 in areas up against the foothills like Boulder, Golden, and Lakewood.

Sunny and dry weather will prevail this week from Tuesday through Thursday with each day being warmer than the previous day until we reach the lower 70s on Thursday.

Ashton Altieri is a Certified Broadcast Meteorologist. Watch him on the CBS4 Morning News weekdays from 4:30 a.m. to 7 a.m. Connect with Ashton on Facebook and on Twitter @AshtonCBS4.