BREAKING NEWS2 suspects hospitalized following officer-involved shooting & pursuit
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    9:00 PMScorpion
    10:00 PMCBS4 News at 10
    10:35 PMThe Late Show with Stephen Colbert
    11:37 PMThe Late Late Show with James Corden
    00:37 AMCBS4 News at 10
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition, Denver City Council, Denver's Support Fund, Immigrant Legal Services Fund, Local TV, Michael Hancock, Rose Community Foundation, Safe Cities Network, The Denver Foundation

By Shawn Chitnis

DENVER (CBS4) – City leaders announced a new immigrant legal services fund Monday that will help people who may face deportation.

The fund will be supported by taxpayer dollars along with grants and private donations.

denver immigrant fund 5pkg transfer frame 45 Immigrants Hope New Legal Services Fund Provides Better Opportunity

Juan Gallegos (credit: CBS)

“My parents left everything they knew behind to give my brothers and I a better life,” said Juan Gallegos, a supporter of the new fund. “A better opportunity here in the U.S.”

Gallegos is the director of civic engagement and legal services for the Colorado Immigrant Rights Coalition. He shared his story at a news conference on the steps of the City and County Building.

denver immigrant fund 5pkg transfer frame 225 Immigrants Hope New Legal Services Fund Provides Better Opportunity

(credit: Juan Gallegos)

“My dad fell into deportation proceedings,” Gallegos said. “It was a really tough time for my family.”

He said his family could afford the fees and lawyers needed to keep his father in the country, a total of $15,000. But he knows many families do not have access to those resources.

“Things are really rough in the place where I was born,” he told CBS4. “Having my dad have to go back to that would be really awful.”

denver immigrant fund 5pkg transfer frame 772 Immigrants Hope New Legal Services Fund Provides Better Opportunity

(credit: CBS)

Mayor Michael Hancock and other city leaders announced that $250,000 will come from the city including the general fun and Denver’s Support Fund.

The Denver Foundation will administer the fund and is also contributing $5,000 while the Rose Community Foundation is donating $30,000. Denver will also become one of 12 cities in the SAFE Cities Network and receive $100,000 from the Vera Institute, which operates SAFE or Safety and Fairness for Everyone.

“Right now we have the tragedy of families needlessly being ripped apart,” said Hancock. “We as a nation and a city, can and must do much better than that.”

denver immigrant fund 5pkg transfer frame 1028 Immigrants Hope New Legal Services Fund Provides Better Opportunity

(credit: CBS)

City leaders defended the use of taxpayer dollars for this fund. They argued that immigrants in the country illegally are contributing to the economy as five percent of the Denver’s workforce.

The city would suffer if all those people left at once, they explained. The lack of immigration reform by the federal government requires action at the local level, city leaders added.

“We’re going to do whatever is necessary to fill that gap,” said Councilman Paul Lopez, District 3. “We’re going to put our money where our mouth is.”

denver immigrant fund 5pkg transfer frame 532 Immigrants Hope New Legal Services Fund Provides Better Opportunity

CBS4’s Shawn Chitnis interviews Juan Gallegos.
(credit: CBS)

Gallegos proudly supports the fund because he is a DACA applicant waiting to see what will happen to that program.

“I might be the person that might some day need those funds,” he said.

Shawn Chitnis reports for CBS4 News at 10 on weekends and CBS4 News at 5 p.m. and 6 p.m. throughout the week. Email him story ideas at smchitnis@cbs.com and connect with him on Twitter or Facebook.

Comments
  1. Glenn Rogers says:
    March 19, 2018 at 9:19 pm

    I want to no what rite They have using tax payer money to fund this. Time to vote them all out.
    This town is becoming nothing more than a little LA. What can these idiots not understand that illegal is illegal.even the dreamers how many of them ever applied for citizenship? None that I no of..

    Reply Report comment

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s