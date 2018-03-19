(credit: CBS)

By Michael Abeyta

DENVER (CBS4) – The little building at 2526 Welton Street is unassuming on the outside, but looks like a clothing boutique inside.

Instead of high fashion, the racks are filled with donated clothing. If you see something you like, you can just take it. It’s all free.

Travis Smith is the CEO and Founder of Impact Locally, a nonprofit that provides services to the homeless.

They have been handing out clothing to the homeless for six years, but handing out clothes on the street, didn’t sit well with him.

“Something that has really bothered me for years is the idea that people have to shop in a parking lot if you are homeless,” Smith said.

So, he raised money and created Humanity; a free clothing store. Smith hopes it can be a place where the homeless can stop in and get what they need and feel good about it.

“They can actually feel humane. They can have dignity. They can pick clothing off of the racks,” he said.

The store plans to offer more than just clothes. It will hand out hygiene products.

“People can get toothbrush, toothpaste, soap shampoo, deodorant, razors, feminine products,” Smith said.

Thanks to the hard work of volunteers, the store is set to open on Tuesday, and Smith hopes everyone will feel welcome to come get what they need when they need it. No strings attached.

“For us it’s not about who they are or qualifying them. If they’re in need, they can come into the store and get clothing,” he said.

The clothes in the shop are mostly donated, but organizers also bought some new items like underwear and sleeping bags, which they say they always need.

LINK: Impact Locally Donations

