By Alaina Brandenburger

Easter Sunday is coming soon, and it’s time to start making plans. If you haven’t settled yet on what to do, relax. There are many family-friendly events being held around the Denver metro area as well as a great event in the mountains.

Traditional activities include Easter egg hunts and brunches, while other events include a 5K race, a bunny train and other events. Do something different this year, and check out one of the following events near you.

Bunny Express Train

Colorado Railroad Museum

17155 W. 44th Ave.

Golden, CO 80403

(303) 279-4591

www.coloradorailroadmuseum.org/event/bunny-express-train/

Date: March 31, 2018 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.

The railroad industry is an essential part of Colorado’s history, and Golden’s Colorado Railroad Museum allows you to explore this history and how it helped to shape the state. Every weekend, the museum allows visitors to experience early railroad travel with it replica train that travels around the museum. On March 31, the Easter Bunny will be on hand during the train ride, sharing candy and taking photos with kids. Experience Colorado’s history and meet the Easter Bunny with this one-of-a-kind event.

Bunny Bolt 5K/10K

City Park

1700 N. York St.

Denver, CO 80206

www.runningguru.com Date: March 31, 2018 at 9 a.m. Before sitting down to Easter dinner, burn off some energy at the annual Bunny Bolt 5K/10K. Hosted at City Park, this run will allow you to improve your personal best time while having fun with your running pals. Along with a children’s run, there will be an Easter Egg hunt for the kiddos, with special golden goose eggs hidden in the area. There will be a pre-run yoga class for those who want to stretch before the race, along with vendors, balloon artists and face painting. Elway’s Downtown Easter Brunch Buffet

Elway’s Downtown

1881 Curtis St.

Denver, CO 80202

(303) 312-3107

www.ritzcarlton.com

Date: April 1, 2018 at 11 a.m.

Hosted by the Ritz Carlton, the Easter Brunch Buffet is a popular event that allows you to skip the cooking and relax with the family. The Easter Brunch Buffet features a rich menu with cold and hot stations set up so you can have a little of everything. Treat yourself to an Easter ham, or try one of the specialty salads. The buffet is $85 per person or $32 for kids under 12.

Apex Easter Egg Hunt

Stenger Soccer Complex

11200 W. 58th Ave.

Arvada, CO 80002

(303) 424-2739

www.apexprd.org/event/easter-egg-hunt Date: March 24, 2018 at 11 a.m. If you’re already planning on spending time with your family on Easter, come to the Apex Easter Egg Hunt in Arvada. This annual activity allows your kids to run around collecting eggs and having fun with other kids. Taking place at the southeast part of the Stenger Soccer Complex, this event is fun for the family. Since it is being held the weekend before Easter, you can participate in a large community event without sacrificing your Easter Sunday plans. The event is free, but the hunt starts at 11 a.m., so get there early and bring a basket.

World’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt

Copper Mountain

209 Ten Mile Circle

Copper Mountain, CO 80443

(866) 841-2481

www.coppercolorado.com/things-to-do/events/all-events/easter-egg-hunt

Date: April 1, 2018 at 9 a.m. Spend Easter celebrating Colorado style at the World’s Largest Easter Egg Hunt in Copper Mountain. This event covers 2,500 acres, and features about 65,000 eggs for kids of varying ages. There is a free, separate hunt for little kids aged 3 and under, so they don’t have to navigate the terrain. This event gives kids a chance to find a wealth of goodies and potential prizes. Start times for the hunt are usually staggered by age group. Make a weekend of it and take out the mountain scenery or eat at one of the restaurants in the Center Village.

