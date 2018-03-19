By Rick Sallinger

DENVER (CBS4) – Police want you to be on the lookout for a man who escaped from custody Monday morning at Denver Health Medical Center.

The search has been going on all day to get Maurcio Venzor-Gonzales back in police custody.

Heavily armed and using tracking dogs Denver police officers searched for the man who pulled off a daring escape.

Venzor-Gonzales has a lengthy record and was considered very dangerous.

He was transported for medical care at Denver Health. On crutches in a sally port, he took off over a fence, perhaps to a waiting car with a woman inside, according to police radio traffic which sent out the following bulletin:

“This party was wanted for attempted murder of a police officer. Parties did have multiple children together believed to be possibly in a dark blue Honda Civic Sedan.”

Last September, Venzor-Gonzales was wanted for the suspected kidnapping of his ex-girlfriend and their son which spurred an Amber Alert.

Venzor-Gonzales was later shot and wounded by police and arrested in November. He allegedly fired a weapon at a police officer after a chase that started during a traffic stop and ended up on foot. The suspect hid in a house for two days wounded before being taken into custody.

Now, the search is on for him once again.

Several schools were placed on lockdown during the massive morning search east and south of Denver Health.

Adam Hogdon’s daughter’s school was one of those placed on lockdown. He told CBS4 investigator Rick Sallinger he was a bit worried.

“Concerned that there is someone is around who could be dangerous. Nice to see so many police that are responding,” he said.

While trying to capture the escapee, law enforcement authorities were examining video of the sally port area of the hospital to see how the suspect was able to escape. Sheriff Patrick Firman was asked if he was wearing restraints.

“It would all depend on the situation – depending on their medical condition their level of security,” he said.

It is not known if the use of crutches and trip to the hospital were part of a highly-orchestrated escape plan. The two deputies involved in the transfer have been reassigned for “their own mental health” according to the sheriff.

Federal Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE) had asked to be notified prior to Venzor-Gonzales’ release. The release on this day was not scheduled.

