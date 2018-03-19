By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos 2nd round pick Cody Latimer has reached a new deal with the New York Giants.

Latimer announced his new deal via Twitter.

Me and my family are Grateful for the opportunity to sign with an amazing organization @Giants let’s work!! #Newbeginnings 🔵🔴🔵🔴 pic.twitter.com/SEVsYC94nu — Clats14 (@CodyLatimer14) March 19, 2018

The Broncos selected Latimer with the 56th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

In four seasons in Denver Latimer recorded 35 receptions for a total of 445 yards. He made three trips into the end zone, including twice in 2017. He also played a large role on the Broncos special teams.

His departure means the Broncos will have lost their 3rd and 4th receivers. The team chose not to tender wide receiver Bennie Fowler III who is now a free agent and remains unsigned.

Together, Fowler and Latimer accounted for 48 receptions and 637 yards in 2017.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.