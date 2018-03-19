BRONCOS UPDATEFormer Broncos 2nd round pick Cody Latimer reaches new deal with New York Giants
Cody Latimer, Denver Broncos, New York Giants

By Michael Spencer

DENVER (CBS4) – Former Broncos 2nd round pick Cody Latimer has reached a new deal with the New York Giants.

cody latimer Former Bronco Cody Latimer Signs Deal With Giants

Cody Latimer (credit: CBS)

Latimer announced his new deal via Twitter.

The Broncos selected Latimer with the 56th overall pick in the 2014 draft.

In four seasons in Denver Latimer recorded 35 receptions for a total of 445 yards. He made three trips into the end zone, including twice in 2017. He also played a large role on the Broncos special teams.

His departure means the Broncos will have lost their 3rd and 4th receivers. The team chose not to tender wide receiver Bennie Fowler III who is now a free agent and remains unsigned.

gettyimages 893207362 Former Bronco Cody Latimer Signs Deal With Giants

Cody Latimer goes up to haul in a two point conversion against the Indianapolis Colts on Dec. 14, 2017 in Indianapolis at Lucas Oil Stadium. (credit: John Leyba/The Denver Post via Getty Images)

Together, Fowler and Latimer accounted for 48 receptions and 637 yards in 2017.

Michael Spencer is a Sports Anchor at CBS4. Read his bio or connect with him on Twitter @MichaelCBS4.

