DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos released new details about their deal to trade Trevor Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings.

The Broncos acquired a seventh-round draft choice in the 2018 NFL Draft and a fifth-round draft selection from the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The two teams came to the deal last week moments after the Broncos announced they agreed to a two-year deal with quarterback Case Keenum.

In his career thus far, Siemian has had a 59.3 percent completion rate, throwing 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

In his last season with the Broncos, he started 10 out of 11 games.