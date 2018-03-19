BRONCOS UPDATEFormer Broncos 2nd round pick Cody Latimer reaches new deal with New York Giants
DENVER (CBS4) – The Denver Broncos released new details about their deal to trade Trevor Siemian to the Minnesota Vikings.

gettyimages 871354612 1 Broncos Gain 2019 5th Round Draft Selection From Siemian Trade

Trevor Siemian #13 of the Denver Broncos warms up prior to the game against the Philadelphia Eagles at Lincoln Financial Field on November 5, 2017 in Philadelphia, Pennsylvania. (Photo by Mitchell Leff/Getty Images)

The Broncos acquired a seventh-round draft choice in the 2018 NFL Draft and a fifth-round draft selection from the Vikings in the 2019 NFL Draft.

The two teams came to the deal last week moments after the Broncos announced they agreed to a two-year deal with quarterback Case Keenum.

Trevor Siemian

Trevor Siemian (credit: CBS)

In his career thus far, Siemian has had a 59.3 percent completion rate, throwing 5,686 yards, 30 touchdowns and 23 interceptions.

In his last season with the Broncos, he started 10 out of 11 games.

