The egg roll as most know it today is served primarily in American Chinese restaurants, though similar dishes are found all over the world.

The one that is most popular here in the United States is a primarily American invention, wrapping cabbage, pork and other vegetables in a wheat flour wrapper.

Whether you dip yours in duck sauce or hot mustard, a crispy egg roll is a welcome start to any meal, and there are lots of great spots all over Denver to get the crispiest egg rolls of them all. Here are five local restaurants offering up the best egg rolls in town.

Tuk Tuk Thai

8000 E. Quincy Ave.

Denver, CO 80237

(720) 200-4041

www.tuktukrocks.com

There are subtle differences between the many different styles of egg rolls available, and each restaurant can attest to their own recipe and family traditions with each hand-rolled delight. Traditionally, Thai-style egg rolls are going to have a slightly different texture than what you might normally enjoy at your local Chinese restaurant, and at Tuk Tuk Thai you’ll want to eat twice as many. These crispy little egg rolls are filled with the classic Thai egg roll mixture – cabbage, mushrooms, carrots, bean thread noodles and ground chicken – then tightly rolled up and fried to perfection. You’ll get four of them to an order, so you’ll probably want more than one order to please the whole table.

New Happy Restaurant

3100 S. Sheridan Blvd.

Denver, CO 80227

(303) 934-8802

New Happy Restaurant feels like the kind of classic Chinese restaurant you might have grown up visiting with your family. Tucked away in Bear Valley Shopping Center, this strip-mall based mom and pop restaurant could easily be missed. You’ll find all the staples of the cuisine here but the food that really stands out is the egg roll. Served alongside just about every lunch-time combo, you’ll notice immediately how much thicker and denser these homemade egg rolls are. Order an extra side or three because you’ll fall in love with the egg rolls at New Happy Restaurant.

Pho 95

6879 S. Vine St.

Centennial, CO 80122

(303) 797-9535

www.pho95noodlehouse.com

Any fan of Asian cuisines already knows that there are tons of great Pho restaurants in Denver to choose from, thanks to all the great family recipes and passed-down traditions found across the city. However, if you’ve never tried classic Vietnamese egg rolls, then you are truly missing out. These egg rolls are smaller in size than a traditional Chinese egg roll, and they have a thicker wrapper that gives each one a bigger crunch with every bite. You can get both vegetarian or non-vegetarian egg roll options at Pho 95 and, while you’re here for the Pho, the egg rolls will quickly become the first thing you order when you arrive at Pho 95.

New Saigon

630 S. Federal Blvd.

Denver, CO 80219

(303) 936-4954

www.newsaigon.com

Another wonderful option for the smaller, crispier delight that is a Vietnamese egg roll, you’ll love the options at New Saigon on Federal Boulevard. You can actually roll your own Spring Rolls here, which is already quite a fun treat and a great way to enjoy the rolls at New Saigon, but don’t let those distract you from ordering at least one serving of the Vietnamese egg rolls. They take a little while, so order them as soon as you sit down and you’ll be enjoying these crispy little vegetable-filled rolls before you know it.

Star Kitchen

2917 W. Mississippi Ave.

Denver, CO 80219

(303) 936-0089

www.starkitchenseafooddimsum.com

Star Kitchen is one of the best places in town to fill up on Dim Sum – that is, small plates of a variety of different Asian delicacies. The local hot spot is always busy but their careful attention to detail makes it another great place to visit for egg rolls (in addition to all the rest of the packed Dim Sum menu.) You’ll find all the dishes being passed around on carts, and it’s easy to get caught up in all the different choices, but be sure to save room for at least one egg roll here, as the flaky wrapper and fresh veggies are perfectly fried and make for an excellent introduction to any meal.