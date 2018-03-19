Bermuda doesn't currently offer much in the way of tax benefits for individuals, but businesses are totally exempt from income and capital gains taxes. So if you just won the lottery and want to start a business on an island in the Atlantic, Bermuda might be the best place for you. (credit: Thinkstock)

BERMUDA (AP) – An American college student has been reported missing in Bermuda.

Bermuda police say 19-year-old Mark Dombroski was on a rugby tour with Saint Joseph’s University, of Philadelphia, when he disappeared early Sunday.

Police say he was last seen around 1 a.m. at The Dog House, a bar and restaurant in Hamilton, the island’s capital. They are asking for the public’s help in locating the missing teen, circulating a flyer with his photos.

The police say “there is concern for his well-being.”

Saint Joseph’s is a Roman Catholic Jesuit university. It issued a statement saying it has been in touch with the freshman’s family and “continues to pray for his safe return.”

Dombroski is from Media, Pennsylvania, and is a 2017 graduate of Archmere Academy in Claymont, Delaware.

