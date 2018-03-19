COLORADO SPRINGS, Colo. (CBS4)– The little boy who was the subject of an Amber Alert over the weekend died of an accidental drowning.

According to the El Paso County Sheriff’s Office, Nain Dominguez died in an accidental drowning.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office Investigates Death of Two-Year-Old as An Accidental Drowning https://t.co/is7x5ChdKJ pic.twitter.com/iXVdOY0j4D — EPCSheriff (@EPCSheriff) March 19, 2018

A statewide Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for Dominguez, who was last seen playing with siblings around 5 p.m. near the Stratmoor Valley Park trailhead on Forest Road. An extensive search for the boy then took place overnight.

The Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning after Dominguez was found after 7 a.m. along Fountain Creek where he disappeared and taken to the hospital with serious injuries. A few hours later authorities said he died.

On Monday afternoon, investigators said that his death is being investigated as an accidental drowning.