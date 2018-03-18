By Melissa Garcia

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – We may live in a landlocked state but soon a state-of-the-art attack submarine named for Colorado will be cruising the high seas.

This is our military’s newest ship and it’s the fourth naval vessel to operate under the USS Colorado name.

The submarine was commissioned at a ceremony Saturday in Connecticut and five Colorado sailors are among the crew on board.

State lawmakers have led Colorado’s involvement with the submarine. They signed the newest navy vessel into service after months of testing.

As the most modern and sophisticated attack submarine in the world, the Virginia-class nuclear propulsion sub can operate near shore and deep at sea.

Lt. Michael Nielson of Arvada is an officer on the ship, and also designed the crest that puts Colorado’s name and symbol on the ship. He says the 377 foot long underwater vessel is capable of gliding through water 800 feet under the surface at speeds of 30 mph with a crew of 138.

Nielson’s mom is on the commissioning committee and traveled from her Arvada home to Groton, Connecticut, for its first official day in action.

“Being a part of the commissioning committee has been a blessing for me, and to know that we’re making a difference in the lives of these young men who are serving aboard our namesake.,” Chris Nielson said.

The previous USS Colorado, the BB-45, was de-commissioned in 1947. This newest journey to defend our nation has just begun.

“(I’ve) really been incredibly grateful for all the support from the state,” Michael Nielson said. “We’re really out there doing this for the state and for the country.”

