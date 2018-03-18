(credit: CBS4)

BROOMFIELD, Colo. (CBS4) — The Adams County Bomb Squad determined a device found inside a stolen car in Broomfield was a pipe bomb.

The stolen car was discovered by Broomfield police officers who were patrolling the Walmart parking lot at Sheridan Blvd. and 121st Avenue at 4:10 a.m. Sunday.

Adams County Bomb Squad confirmed that the device found in stolen vehicle was a pipe bomb; device has been disassembled by the bomb squad; investigation will continue; no associated danger to the public; — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 18, 2018

As officers watched the vehicle, three people came out of the Walmart and entered it. All three were taken into custody.

The female driver and two males were taken to the Broomfield jail, according to BPD spokesperson Jolene Reefe. There, one of the three notified investigators of a potentially dangerous device still inside the car.

Investigators then radioed officers at the Walmart and instructed them to stop examining the vehicle.

The bomb squad was then called in.

The device was “disassembled,” said Reefe.

Three suspects are identified as 30 year old male Zach Rickard; 48 year old male John Ulibarri; 28 year old Heather Moore; investigation is ongoing; pending charges are TBD; — Broomfield Police (@BroomfieldPD) March 18, 2018

Reefe said one of the three suspects, Zach Rickard, had shoplifted from the Walmart. John Ulibarria was arrested on outstanding warrants, she said, and Heather Moore was identified as the driver of the stolen vehicle.

Broomfield PD says the vehicle, a white Suzuki Vitara, was reported stolen out of Thornton last Wednesday.

The store is open for business.