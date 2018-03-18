(credit: CBS)

DENVER (CBS4) – Police in Denver are asking for help from the public after a man was murdered on Saturday on Colfax Avenue.

The shooting happened at dusk in the 3500 block of West Colfax, near the intersection with Meade Street and not far from Sloane’s Lake.

Police say several shots were fired, and the gunfire caused a car to crash into a building. Authorities also had to close the road for several hours while they reviewed evidence at the scene.

So far there is no suspect description available.

The Denver Police Department is asking anyone who was in the area when the shooting happened to call Crimestoppers if they have any information that might be helpful. The Crimestoppers hotline is 720-913-STOP.