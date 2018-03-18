STRATMOOR, Colo. (CBS4) — A 2-year-old boy who was reported missing Saturday south of Colorado Springs was found Sunday morning in bad shape.

He has been hospitalized with life-threatening injuries.

A state-wide Amber Alert was issued Saturday night for Nain Dominguez, who was last seen playing with siblings around 5 p.m. near the Stratmoor Valley Park trailhead on Forest Road.

That Amber Alert was canceled Sunday morning.

Authorities initially described a white panel van with no rear windows as a possible suspect vehicle, but later determined through witness interviews that the van was not involved.

The El Paso County Sheriff’s Office has not explained the circumstances around the child’s discovery Sunday morning, nor the situation that led to his injuries.

EPCSO’s spokesperson did confirm it is still actively investigating the boy’s disappearance.