(credit: KKTV)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) — Personnel from El Paso and Pueblo counties continued Saturday to assess damage caused by the Carson Midway Fire as evacuated residents waited to return to their homes.

The fire’s size is now estimated at 3,300 acres. It is currently 40 percent contained, and ground and air crews are still actively working on it with the help of firefighters from Fort Carson.

Officials confirmed Friday that structures were lost to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Evacuated residents are encouraged to find support from the Red Cross at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church at 500 Alabama Avenue. At this time, no donations are needed at the site.

The fire covers an area on the south edge of El Paso County’s border with northern Pueblo County. The Fort Carson army base is nearby.

Friday’s start was the second consecutive day of brush fire in the Hanover, Midway Ranch, and Boca Chica Heights neighborhoods. Another fire burned more than 100 acres Thursday and forced evacuations for several hours.