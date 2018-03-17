  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    3:00 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    5:30 PM2018 NCAA Basketball Tournament
    8:00 PMPaid Program
    8:30 PMCBS 4 News Special
    9:00 PM48 Hours
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Carson Midway Fire, Fort Carson, Fountain, Hanover
(credit: KKTV)

FOUNTAIN, Colo. (CBS4) — Personnel from El Paso and Pueblo counties continued Saturday to assess damage caused by the Carson Midway Fire as evacuated residents waited to return to their homes.

The fire’s size is now estimated at 3,300 acres. It is currently 40 percent contained, and ground and air crews are still actively working on it with the help of firefighters from Fort Carson.

wildfire evacuations Residents Still Evacuated From 3,300 Acre Fire

(credit: KKTV)

Officials confirmed Friday that structures were lost to the blaze.

The cause of the fire is undetermined.

Evacuated residents are encouraged to find support from the Red Cross at the Fountain Valley Baptist Church at 500 Alabama Avenue. At this time, no donations are needed at the site.

The fire covers an area on the south edge of El Paso County’s border with northern Pueblo County. The Fort Carson army base is nearby.

Friday’s start was the second consecutive day of brush fire in the Hanover, Midway Ranch, and Boca Chica Heights neighborhoods. Another fire burned more than 100 acres Thursday and forced evacuations for several hours.

 

 

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s