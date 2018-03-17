DUBLIN, Ireland (CBS4) – Dozens of band members from Legacy High School in Broomfield were honored for their performance in Dublin during St. Patrick’s Day festivities.

According to a tweet sent out by Dublin’s Lord Mayor, Mícheál Mac Donncha, Legacy High received the “Best Overall Band” award at the annual St. Patrick’s Festival.

Thank you to Legacy High School Band for entertaining the crowds at @MansionHouseDub this afternoon. They were then awarded best overall band of the @stpatricksfest parade – Congratulations! Comhghairdeas! #StPatricksDay pic.twitter.com/BJmX9S8PSC — Lord Mayor of Dublin (@LordMayorDublin) March 17, 2018

The school’s band director, Clay Standsberry, told CBS4 he was proud of the band for being selected to perform in Dublin. They were one of three bands from the United States selected.

Prior to the band’s trip, CBS4’s Karen Morfitt spoke to members of the band and its director, Clay Stansberry.

“This is a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity,” Stansberry said. “It’s just another great accomplishment for this band program, for the school and for the community here.”

The band dedicated today’s performance to a former classmate, Jory Coates.