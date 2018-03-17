  • CBS4On Air

(credit: CBS4)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 59-year-old woman is fighting for her life Saturday evening after falling from a hiking trail west of Boulder.

Kelli Goodman, a Boulder resident, fell and tumbled 60-80 feet down a very steep slope, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

goat trail fall 1 Hiker Critically Injured West Of Boulder

(credit: CBS4)

Goodman was rescued and taken to Boulder Community Health with life-threatening injuries.

Goodman fell from the Goat Trail, a path that connects the Newland neighborhood on the west side of Boulder to the popular Mt. Sanitas trail.

goat trail fall 2 Hiker Critically Injured West Of Boulder

(credit: CBS4)

City of Boulder Parks rangers, firefighters, ambulance personnel, and 22 volunteers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded along with sheriff’s deputies just before 1 p.m. The operation required two hours.

Victim advocates from BCSO were also called in to offer emotional support to witnesses of the fall, including Goodman’s hiking companion.

goat trail fall 3 Hiker Critically Injured West Of Boulder

(credit: CBS4)

 

