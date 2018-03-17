(credit: CBS4)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) — A 59-year-old woman is fighting for her life Saturday evening after falling from a hiking trail west of Boulder.

Kelli Goodman, a Boulder resident, fell and tumbled 60-80 feet down a very steep slope, according to a news release from the Boulder County Sheriff’s Office.

Goodman was rescued and taken to Boulder Community Health with life-threatening injuries.

Goodman fell from the Goat Trail, a path that connects the Newland neighborhood on the west side of Boulder to the popular Mt. Sanitas trail.

City of Boulder Parks rangers, firefighters, ambulance personnel, and 22 volunteers from Rocky Mountain Rescue Group responded along with sheriff’s deputies just before 1 p.m. The operation required two hours.

Victim advocates from BCSO were also called in to offer emotional support to witnesses of the fall, including Goodman’s hiking companion.