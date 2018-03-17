(credit: Longmont Police Department)

LONGMONT, Colo. (CBS4) — A motorcyclist escorting a funeral procession suffered serious injuries when his vehicle collided with another Friday afternoon.

The unidentified 58-year-old motorcyclist was working Western Motorcycle Escorts and guiding a funeral procession from Longmont to Berthoud.

According to the Longmont Police Department, the motorcyclist was traveling eastbound on 9th Avenue approaching Emery Street. The front of the procession had stopped at an intersection two blocks further east, and the motorcyclist came into the intersection in the left turn lane with the intent of moving toward the front of the procession to block traffic there.

An SUV driven by an unidentified 26-year-old Longmont man was driving northbound on Emery and saw space in traffic to make a left turn onto 9th Avenue.

The two collided, throwing the motorcyclist from the motorcycle.

He was taken to the hospital with serious injuries to his head and body.

Eastbound traffic between Main Street and Collyer Street was closed for three and a half hours.

There has been no word yet from LPD regarding citations.