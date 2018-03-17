By Jeff Todd

DOUGLAS COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – After one reported death from rabies, the Colorado community around alpaca ranching is growing concerned, especially around Douglas County.

“This is really in my backyard now,” said Hillary Devin with Shambalah Alpaca Ranch near Franktown.

Devin started raising Alpaca nearly eight years ago and hasn’t vaccinated her herd in the past.

“I am very careful and talk a lot with my vet about what immunizations we’re going to give to our animals. I don’t want to immunize my animals if there’s not a true threat,” Devin said.

Her veterinarian is due to her ranch on Saturday and they’re going to have a lengthy talk about the threat or whether vaccination is the right path.

“I have not up to this point, although I have talked with a number of breeders in the area who routinely vaccinated for rabies and they have for many years,” Devin said.

Colorado has seen a boom in alpaca population in the past few years. Devin says the state is the perfect climate for the animals, and many experts say their fiber is far superior to other animals.

The State of Colorado and Tri-County Health Department announced Thursday that an alpaca died from a rabies infection.

“Pet owners are urged to check records to ensure rabies vaccinations are up-to-date. Livestock can also be infected with rabies and owners are encouraged to discuss the risk of rabies exposure with their local veterinarian,” a joint press release said.

Jeff Todd joined the CBS4 team in 2011 covering the Western Slope in the Mountain Newsroom. Since 2015 he’s been working across the Front Range in the Denver Headquarters. Follow him on Twitter @CBS4Jeff.