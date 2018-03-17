CHEYENNE, Wyo. (CBS4) — The mayor of Cheyenne reassured animal abuse activists last week that no frozen chickens would be harmed during an upcoming event.

Monday, the city shared a letter received by its director of recreation. The letter was signed by Ingrid Newkirk, the president of People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals.

The letter expressed PETA’s concerns about the city’s Frozen Chicken Curling Tournament scheduled for Saturday, March 24th.

“We’ll provide all the frozen vegan roasts you need, free of charge,” the letter stated, “if you’ll agree to skip using real chicken bodies in your annual curling tournament.”

“I hope you’ll agree,” the letter continued, “that no one – regardless of species – should suffer or die for human amusement.”

Cheyenne Mayor Marion J. Orr replied that the city has used the same set of frozen chickens every year and participants have “grown quite attached” to them.

“These chickens have become part of our family, if you will,” Orr wrote.

The frozen chickens were also chosen because they were past their sell-by dates.

The Cheyenne Ice & Events Center hosts the event. A representative who answered the phone Saturday would not comment when asked if the chickens were packaged or unprocessed.