EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of El Paso County Saturday night after a 2-year-old boy went missing.
Nain Dominguez is a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a green sweathshirt and gray sweatpants and no shoes.
He was last seen in the 1300 block of Forest Road at approximately 6:15 p.m.
Someone reported to police that the boy was seen being carried to a van by a man who had three other people with him. The man was described as an older dark skinned male. The van was described as a white panel van with no windows in the back.
Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.