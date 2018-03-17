AMBER ALERTAmber Alert issued after apparent kidnapping in El Paso County
  • CBS4On Air

    On Air Schedule:

    10:35 PMBlue Bloods
    11:35 PMCSI: Miami
    00:35 AMRizzoli & Isles
    01:35 AMPaid Program
    02:05 AMPaid Program
    View All Programs
Filed Under:Amber Alert, El Paso County, Kidnapping, Nain Dominguez

EL PASO COUNTY, Colo. (CBS4) – An Amber Alert has been issued out of El Paso County Saturday night after a 2-year-old boy went missing.

Nain Dominguez is a Hispanic boy with black hair and brown eyes who was last seen wearing a green sweathshirt and gray sweatpants and no shoes.

He was last seen in the 1300 block of Forest Road at approximately 6:15 p.m.

Someone reported to police that the boy was seen being carried to a van by a man who had three other people with him. The man was described as an older dark skinned male. The van was described as a white panel van with no windows in the back.

Anyone with information about the case is asked to call 911.

Comments

Leave a Reply

Please log in using one of these methods to post your comment:

Gravatar
Twitter picture

You are commenting using your Twitter account. Log Out / Change )

Facebook photo

You are commenting using your Facebook account. Log Out / Change )

Google+ photo

You are commenting using your Google+ account. Log Out / Change )

Cancel

Connecting to %s