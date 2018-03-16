Daniel Courson (credit: Tustin Police Department)

BOULDER, Colo. (CBS4) – A wanted fugitive was spotted in Boulder on Friday and police are urging people not to contact him — and to call police.

Daniel David Courson was convicted of 19 bank robberies in Southern California and was released on parole after serving eight years in prison.

After his release, investigators say he befriended a wealthy person who was severely ill.

Courson is accused of taking several expensive paintings, as well as jewelry, watches and checkbooks from the individual’s home in June 2015.

In April 2017, detectives with the Tustin Police Department obtained information that Courson was living in Park City, Utah and had been using several different names and identities — including: Max Taylor, Scott E. Taylor, Max Robert Taylor, Mark Pavlik, and Jeremy Penrod.

However, as police closed in for an arrest, Courson was tipped off and was able to get away.

On Friday, the Tustin Police Department received information, including photographs, showing Courson at a location in Boulder. Investigators say Courson was using the alias of “Adam Scott Hopkins.”

“Unfortunately, Courson had once again fled the location before local law enforcement was contacted,” police said.

Courson is believed to be driving a stolen silver 2007 Toyota Tacoma with TRD emblems on the side panels, a small lift, black rims and Utah license plate E048HU.

Courson is described as 6-feet-1, 185 pounds, short brown hair – graying and receding – with blue eyes. He is fit, and is known to alter his appearance by wearing wigs and shaving his beard.

Courson currently has a $1,000,000 warrant for burglary from California.

If you see this man or the truck, immediately contact local law enforcement. Do not attempt to contact Courson.

If you have questions about Courson, contact Detective R. Newton with the Tustin Police Department at 714-573-3249 or 562-292-0140.